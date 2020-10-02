Clear

Trump's diagnosis rocks final stage of presidential campaign

An election year already defined by a cascade of national crises is descending further into uncharted territory, now that President Donald Trump says he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 11:26 AM
Posted By: By BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

An election year already defined by a cascade of national crises descended further into chaos Friday with President Donald Trump declaring that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus after consistently playing down the threat.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who spent 90 minutes on stage with Trump in their Tuesday debate, is awaiting his own test results.

No one knows exactly what comes next.

At the least, the development focuses the campaign right where Biden has put his emphasis for months: on Trump's response to a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. And for the short term, it’s grounded Trump in a quarantine, denying him the large public rallies that fuel his campaign. It's unclear if Biden may alter his travel plans as well.

The stunning development injected even deeper uncertainty into an election already plagued by the pandemic, deep economic anxiety and sweeping civil unrest. Just a month before Election Day, the country entered truly uncharted territory that has the potential to rattle global markets and political debates around the world.

“It’s a reminder that the American presidency is bigger than any one person, given the reach and depth this news has,” said Karen Finney, a Democratic consultant and top adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

She said the immediate focus should be on the Trumps' health. But she added the development proves that not even Trump, no matter his talents for dictating headlines and framing events, can control a pandemic.

Trump tweeted Friday that he’d begin quarantining and recovery. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday that the president is resting, with mild symptoms.

The president has cancelled at least part of his weekend itinerary in Wisconsin, which is one of the three Great Lakes states Trump won by less than 1 percentage point in 2016 on his way to the presidency.

With Election Day just 32 days away, Americans have already begun voting in several states and tens of millions will receive absentee mail-in ballots or be eligible for in-person early voting in the coming weeks.

Strategists in both parties acknowledged the timing is bad for the Republican president.

“Trump's main advantages, including incumbency, have been removed. Rallies, his main vehicle for mobilizing his base, will no longer be possible. Fly-bys with Air Force One as a backdrop are gone,” said Republican strategist Rick Tyler, a frequent Trump critic.

He said that Trump's infection also “fundamentally undercuts his entire campaign strategy, which was to ignore the pandemic and make unsubstantiated claims that we've turned the corner and making an economic comeback.”

The news also raises new questions about Biden's plans.

He was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Friday, but the campaign appeared to be reassessing its plans as it awaits his test results. Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, was slated for a trip to Las Vegas. The campaign said Harris has tested negative for the virus.

The Democratic nominee has been much more cautious in his travel itinerary than Trump, with fewer public events and all of them following social distancing guidelines. Only Thursday did Biden’s campaign announce that it would resume door-to-door canvassing in addition to its phone and digital outreach to voters.

Biden was expected to release the results of his latest COVID-19 test and his updated travel plans later Friday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation not authorized to disclose internal conversations. The person noted Biden's campaign learned of Trump's positive result not from the White House, but from media reports.

A top Trump adviser did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the president might adjust his strategy or tactics going forward.

But the president now faces pressure to adjust after declaring many times that the virus would “disappear.” The president has repeatedly ridiculed Biden for his approach. Throughout the spring and summer, when Biden wasn't traveling regularly, the president said his challenger was “hiding in his basement.” At the rivals’ first debate Tuesday, Trump renewed his mockery over Biden wearing a mask.

“I put a mask on when I think I need it,” Trump said. “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Biden laughed in response. “Makes a big difference” in preventing COVID-19 spread, Biden said, adding that “no serious person” argues otherwise.

Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet (3 meters) apart for the 90-minute event.

Two additional debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. The Commission on Presidential Debates has not yet commented on any changes in the debate schedule or health protocols.

Both men are in high-risk categories for COVID complications. Trump is 74 years old and clinically obese. Biden is 77 years old.

Should Trump emerge with no visible effects, he could declare a speedy recovery as proof that he’s been right about COVID-19 being overblown. But that still would be at odds both with established science and with what Trump himself has said privately. Recordings by journalist Bob Woodward reveal Trump in early February detailing the “deadly” consequences of coronavirus, contrary to his public dismissiveness.

“From now until we get to the election, attention is going to be back where it should be: on COVID, the president’s response and the impact — and on health care,” said Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright, a Biden supporter. “This proves our candidate was right all along.”

Seawright argued that any declaration of victory from Trump would appeal only to voters already determined to vote for him.

Despite the gravity of the news, Finney noted that other seismic stories beyond the pandemic are playing out ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, continues meetings with senators on Capitol Hill ahead of a fast-track confirmation process that is likely to further inflame political divisions in Congress and across the electorate. Barrett could end up being a decisive vote on election disputes or another constitutional challenge to the 2010 health care law that affects insurance eligibility for millions of Americans.

And public demonstrations continue in many U.S. cities as part of a national reckoning on racism following years of police killings of Black Americans.

“The pandemic is top of mind for everyone,” Finney said, “but certainly for Black and brown Americans, so are the issues that have people in the streets peacefully protesting.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100200

Reported Deaths: 2102
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27873937
Ramsey11278326
Dakota7771127
Anoka6403138
Stearns417825
Washington398955
Scott268133
Olmsted258828
Nobles198516
St. Louis180043
Blue Earth17687
Wright17307
Clay148041
Carver14597
Rice13648
Mower13546
Sherburne120815
Kandiyohi10713
Winona93318
Waseca7689
Lyon7434
Crow Wing58118
Benton5793
Steele5672
Nicollet56217
Freeborn5544
Chisago5361
Watonwan5354
Todd5142
McLeod5032
Beltrami4905
Le Sueur4834
Otter Tail4796
Martin47111
Goodhue3969
Douglas3823
Itasca36616
Pine3660
Polk3374
Isanti3261
Becker2992
Morrison2933
Carlton2901
Dodge2710
Pipestone24912
Chippewa2421
Cottonwood2300
Meeker2202
Wabasha2140
Brown2082
Sibley2043
Yellow Medicine2033
Cass2024
Redwood1876
Rock1861
Murray1822
Mille Lacs1763
Renville1678
Unassigned16353
Jackson1571
Faribault1530
Swift1471
Fillmore1410
Hubbard1371
Houston1360
Kanabec1368
Roseau1330
Koochiching1234
Pennington1201
Lincoln1180
Stevens1121
Pope1030
Aitkin911
Big Stone830
Lac qui Parle762
Wilkin753
Wadena740
Grant654
Lake610
Norman600
Marshall541
Mahnomen501
Red Lake451
Traverse360
Clearwater340
Lake of the Woods241
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90001

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16300266
Woodbury576569
Johnson521827
Black Hawk458892
Linn4265115
Dubuque353443
Story352217
Scott318929
Dallas288738
Pottawattamie226340
Buena Vista202812
Marshall181435
Sioux17934
Webster137914
Wapello136357
Plymouth122221
Clinton116422
Muscatine114656
Crawford11236
Cerro Gordo110123
Warren9866
Jasper89334
Des Moines8509
Henry8064
Marion7859
Tama76832
Carroll7135
Lee6807
Wright6071
Dickinson5606
Boone5388
Bremer5167
Washington50111
Delaware4753
Mahaska44220
Louisa44115
Lyon3954
Jackson3753
Floyd3675
Clay3604
Franklin35418
Benton3481
Winneshiek3468
Hamilton3403
Winnebago33314
Poweshiek3329
Hardin3161
Buchanan3041
Jones3033
Kossuth3000
Harrison2935
Emmet28710
Butler2832
Chickasaw2811
Sac2810
Shelby2791
Cherokee2772
Clayton2753
Guthrie27510
Clarke2733
Cedar2682
Allamakee2666
Madison2532
Fayette2442
Iowa2331
Grundy2324
Palo Alto2240
Page2170
Mills2081
Hancock2072
Calhoun2053
Mitchell2000
Humboldt1983
Howard1937
Cass1832
Osceola1820
Pocahontas1742
Monona1711
Monroe16411
Lucas1596
Taylor1561
Appanoose1503
Union1493
Jefferson1441
Ida1372
Fremont1320
Davis1314
Keokuk1221
Van Buren1221
Greene1150
Worth1130
Montgomery1055
Audubon951
Wayne893
Adair761
Decatur720
Ringgold532
Adams380
Unassigned190
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Frosty the next few mornings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/2

Image

Trucker's role during the Pandemic

Image

2nd Annual Disabled American Veterans Hunt happening in Leroy

${item.thumbnail.title}

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'

Image

Celebrating Love with a Parade

Image

Viral Video Sends Shockwaves Across Minnesota's Political Landscape

Image

Pigskin Preview: Triton Cobras Pt. 2

Image

MSHSL proceeds with winter sports, decides against fall state tournaments

Image

New rules on drinks to-go

Image

Coordinated disinformation or legitimate video

Community Events