Trump team campaigns for President in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Two big names in conservative political circles are making the case for Trump's reelection.

Eric Branstad and Erin Perrine brought the Trump message to Charles City on Thursday afternoon.

They were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of about 30 fans of the Commander-in-Chief.

The two were encouraging Republican backers to round up as many voters as they can, by knocking on doors and making some phone calls.

Perrine also made the case for Iowa's rural voters to put a checkmark next to Trump's name in November.

"There's no better fighter for Iowa's farmers and ranchers than President Trump. You've seen it time and again. With the trade deals where he is really holding other nations to account for decades of bad trade policies," said Perrine.

When it comes to the battle to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court, Perrine says Trump has made his pick public, while Joe Biden has kept quiet on who he wants to sit on the highest court in the land.