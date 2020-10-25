Trump supporters stage parade in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Supporters of President Donald Trump didn’t let a little Sunday snow put a chill on their enthusiasm.

Dozens of vehicles took part in a “Trump Cruise” in downtown Mason City. Supporters and their vehicles assembled in the downtown area around Central Park and took off in a parade down South Federal Avenue around 1:30 pm.

The Trump campaign continues its push to win Minnesota on Monday with a stop by Vice President Mike Pence at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing. The event starts at 1 pm.

No campaign appearances are listed for either former Vice President Joe Biden or U.S. Senator Kamala Harris in either Iowa or Minnesota Sunday or Monday. The Biden for President Campaign did hold a “Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert Special” broadcast on over 65 radio stations Sunday afternoon as a get-out-the-vote event.