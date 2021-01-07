Clear
BREAKING NEWS Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump says there will be an “orderly transition on January 20th” now that Congress has concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 4:58 AM
Posted By: By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and announced there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump’s acknowledgement came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem as it tried to halt the peaceful transition of power. Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional tally halted for more than six hours.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director. His own account had been locked by the company for posting messages that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy.

Trump added, “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

The statement was the first time Trump formally acknowledged his loss after spending the last two weeks refusing to concede and lobbing baseless alleging of widespread voter fraud, even though his own Justice Department, federal courts and state governments have said repeatedly the vote was carried out freely and fairly.

Trump's refusal to accept reality and his incendiary rhetoric reached a breaking point Wednesday when his supporters violently occupied the Capitol in one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power. Authorities said four people died during the violence, including one woman who was shot by an officer outside the House chamber.

Trump had encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol to protest lawmakers’ actions, and later appeared to excuse the violent occupation by the mob, which forced its way inside and clashed with police.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” Trump wrote in a message that was later deleted by Twitter. He added, “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Trump’s response to the violence underscored his monthslong obsession with trying to overturn the results of the election. He has spent the final days of his presidency angrily stewing and lashing out at Republicans for perceived disloyalty while refusing to acknowledge his loss or concede.

Trump’s statement could not be posted on his Twitter or Facebook feeds because both accounts had been blocked from posting.

Trump spent much of Wednesday afternoon watching the insurrection on television from his private dining room off the Oval Office. But aside from sparing appeals for calm issued at the insistence of his staff, he was largely disengaged. Instead, a White House official said, most of Trump’s attention was consumed by his ire at Vice President Mike Pence, who defied Trump's demands by acknowledging he did not have the power to unliterally choose the next president. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke only on the condition of anonymity.

Trump only reluctantly issued the tweets and taped a video encouraging an end to the violence. The posts came at the insistence of staff and amid mounting criticism from Republican lawmakers urging him to condemn the violence being perpetrated in his name, according to the official.

And even as authorities struggled to take control of Capitol Hill after protesters overwhelmed police, Trump continued to level baseless allegations of mass voter fraud and praised his loyalists as “very special.”

“I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now,” he said in a video posted more than 90 minutes after lawmakers were evacuated from the House and Senate chambers. “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

The violence, coupled with the president’s tepid response, alarmed many in the White House and appeared to push Republicans allies to the breaking point after years of allegiance to Trump. After four years with no shortage of fraught moments, Wednesday’s events quickly emerged as the nadir of morale in the Trump White House, as aides looked on in horror at the chaos at the Capitol Trump had fomented.

A number of White House aides were discussing a potential mass resignation, according to people familiar with the conversation. And others quickly departed.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s chief of staff and a former White House press secretary, submitted her resignation Wednesday. Deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta and deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews also resigned, according to officials. More departures were expected in the coming days, officials said.

Other aides indicated they planned to stay to help smooth the transition to the Biden administration. And some harbored concerns about what Trump might do in his final two weeks in office if they were not there to serve as guardrails when so few remain.

Trump’s begrudging statement acknowledging defeat came after even longtime allies floated whether members of his Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told ABC late Wednesday that “responsible members of the Cabinet” should be thinking about fulfilling their oath of office, adding that Trump had “violated his oath and betrayed the American people."

Trump has been single-mindedly focused on his electoral defeat since Election Day, aides said, at the expense of the other responsibilities of his office, including the fight against the raging coronavirus. Indeed, it was Pence, not Trump, who spoke with the acting defense secretary to discuss mobilizing the D.C National Guard on Wednesday afternoon.

Hours earlier, Trump had appeared at a massive rally near the White House, where he continued to urge supporters to fight the election results and encouraged them to march to the Capitol in remarks that were peppered with incendiary language and rife with violent undertones. At one point, he even suggested he might join them — a prospect that was discussed by the White House but eventually abandoned.

“We’re going to the Capitol,” he said. “We’re going to try and give our Republicans ... the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

Earlier in the rally, his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had advocated what he had called “trial by combat.”

As the violence raged, Republican lawmakers and former administration officials had begged Trump to tell his supporters to stand down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 427587

Reported Deaths: 5596
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin888321417
Ramsey38193708
Dakota31358288
Anoka29803337
Washington19111203
Stearns17327175
St. Louis13018220
Scott1135487
Wright1113392
Olmsted978165
Sherburne789260
Carver662334
Clay630678
Rice568960
Kandiyohi544867
Blue Earth517129
Crow Wing461867
Chisago433028
Otter Tail432553
Benton403183
Winona368645
Douglas358763
Nobles357146
Mower340126
Polk322552
Goodhue321649
McLeod313541
Morrison300243
Beltrami295644
Lyon289929
Itasca273941
Becker273637
Isanti272535
Carlton269338
Pine255912
Steele25539
Todd226228
Nicollet213734
Freeborn211218
Mille Lacs208345
Brown205533
Le Sueur200215
Cass197020
Meeker191033
Waseca181116
Roseau162015
Martin161725
Wabasha15812
Hubbard142037
Redwood133027
Renville132839
Chippewa129430
Houston124313
Dodge12334
Cottonwood123116
Wadena115412
Fillmore11502
Rock104810
Sibley10485
Aitkin103932
Watonwan10377
Faribault96611
Kanabec94518
Pennington91514
Yellow Medicine90114
Pipestone88722
Swift81217
Jackson8118
Murray7985
Pope6984
Marshall68715
Stevens6798
Clearwater67114
Lac qui Parle63015
Wilkin5979
Lake57415
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4641
Big Stone4503
Unassigned43768
Norman4158
Grant4087
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34318
Red Lake3144
Traverse2222
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 289143

Reported Deaths: 4007
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42888421
Linn17071258
Scott14557153
Black Hawk13067222
Woodbury12575171
Johnson1147247
Dubuque10866140
Pottawattamie8569102
Story825632
Dallas824866
Webster454866
Cerro Gordo442863
Sioux440546
Clinton426760
Marshall415158
Warren400937
Buena Vista380827
Muscatine367875
Des Moines364137
Plymouth342361
Wapello322193
Jasper299455
Lee299028
Marion285850
Jones264148
Henry253429
Carroll244631
Bremer231246
Crawford219922
Benton203039
Boone202715
Washington199529
Jackson182030
Mahaska180735
Tama180757
Dickinson176721
Delaware166533
Clay159417
Kossuth158435
Wright156121
Hamilton152725
Buchanan149617
Hardin149029
Harrison148259
Fayette148121
Clayton145646
Cedar142719
Winneshiek142419
Page140114
Butler134623
Mills132015
Floyd131336
Cherokee130125
Lyon128528
Poweshiek124524
Allamakee122426
Hancock122224
Calhoun12009
Iowa116921
Grundy113821
Winnebago112828
Jefferson111122
Louisa110526
Mitchell108731
Cass108240
Chickasaw106911
Sac106614
Emmet105028
Union104819
Madison10459
Appanoose101736
Humboldt100418
Guthrie98423
Shelby97726
Franklin94717
Palo Alto8489
Keokuk81825
Unassigned8090
Montgomery79017
Howard76918
Pocahontas75411
Monroe72717
Clarke7267
Ida71629
Davis66320
Greene6627
Adair63617
Osceola6248
Lucas6168
Taylor5669
Monona56516
Worth5493
Fremont4805
Van Buren47212
Decatur4554
Wayne39921
Audubon3958
Ringgold3838
Adams2753
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria Prepares for In-Person Dining

Image

Veteran weighs in on drama in Washington

Image

SAW: Noelle Douglas from Pine Island

Image

Restaurants poised to reopen to indoor diners

Image

Washington D.C. resident talks about chaos

Image

Political analyst Rayce Hardy weighs in on Washington drama

Image

Political Analyst and UMR History Professor talks Capitol chaos

Image

Hockey teams adjust to pandemic alterations

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

KIMT News 3's Political Analyst talks about chaos at the Capitol

Community Events