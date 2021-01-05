Clear

Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency

He shouted his objections to his loss, which he insists was a victory, at a long rally in Georgia Monday night. His announced reason for the appearance was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday's runoff election.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 6:29 AM
Posted By: By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — With mounting desperation, Donald Trump declared he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.

Electoral voters won by President-elect Biden are "not gonna take this White House!” he shouted as supporters cheered at an outdoor rally Monday night in Georgia. Trump's announced purpose for the trip was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday's runoff election, but he spent much of his speech complaining bitterly about his election loss — which he insists he won “by a lot.”

Earlier, in Washington, he pressed Republican lawmakers to formally object Wednesday at a joint session of Congress that is to confirm Biden's victory in the Electoral College, itself a confirmation of Biden's nationwide victory Nov. 3.

Though he got nothing but cheers Monday night, Trump's attempt to overturn the presidential election is splitting the Republican Party. Some GOP lawmakers backing him are rushing ahead, despite an outpouring of condemnation from current and former party officials warning the effort is undermining Americans’ faith in democracy. All 10 living former defense secretaries wrote in an op-ed that "the time for questioning the results has passed."

It’s unclear the extent to which GOP leaders in Congress will be able to control Wednesday’s joint session, which could drag into the night, though the challenges to the election are all but certain to fail. Trump himself is whipping up crowds for a Wednesday rally near the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is under pressure to tip the results for Trump, will be closely watched as he presides in a ceremonial role over Wednesday’s joint session.

“I promise you this: On Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress,” Pence said while himself campaigning in Georgia ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate.

Trump said in Georgia: “I hope that our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.” He added, “No, Mike is a great guy.”

One of the Georgia Republicans in Tuesday's runoff — Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who faces Democrat Raphael Warnock — told the crowd she will join senators formally objecting to Biden’s win. The other Republican seeking reelection, David Perdue, who is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff, will not be eligible to vote.

Trump repeated numerous times his claims of election fraud, which have been rejected by election officials — Republican as well as Democratic in state after state — and courts up to the U.S. Supreme Court. His former attorney general, William Barr, also has said there is no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.

The congressional effort to keep Trump in office is being led by Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with rank-and-file House members, some on the party's fringe.

“Just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is aligned with a conspiracy group backing Trump.

“He wants you to call your Rep & Senators TODAY, ALL DAY!" she tweeted Monday. "Don’t let Republicans be the Surrender Caucus!” She later joined the president on Air Force One as he traveled to Georgia.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tried to prevent his party from engaging in this battle, which could help define the GOP in the post-Trump era. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Trump ally, has declined to say much publicly on it.

Both Hawley and Cruz are potential 2024 presidential contenders, vying for Trump's base of supporters.

Biden, speaking at a drive-in rally in Atlanta, said Trump “spends more time whining and complaining” than he does working on solving the coronavirus pandemic. He added dismissively, “I don’t know why he still wants the job — he doesn’t want to do the work.”

During the day Monday, more current and former GOP officials rebuked the effort to upend the election.

Former three-term Sen. John Danforth of Missouri said in a stinging statement, “Lending credence to Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack." He said, "It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical."

Two current Republican senators, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mike Lee of Utah, joined the growing number who now oppose the legislators' challenge.

Portman said in a statement, “I cannot support allowing Congress to thwart the will of the voters.”

At the Dalton rally, Trump noted he was a “little angry” at Lee, but expressed hope that the senator would change his mind. “We need his vote,” Trump said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the giant lobbying organization and virtual embodiment of the business establishment, said the electoral vote challenge “undermines our democracy and the rule of law and will only result in further division across our nation.”

So far, Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win.

With Biden set to be inaugurated Jan. 20, Trump is intensifying efforts to prevent the traditional transfer of power. On a call disclosed Sunday, he can be heard pressuring Georgia officials to “find” him more votes from the Nov. 3 election he lost in that state.

The challenge to the presidential election is on a scale unseen since the aftermath of the Civil War, though the typically routine process of confirming Electoral College votes has been hit with brief objections before. In 2017, several House Democrats challenged Trump’s win, but Biden, who presided at the time as the vice president, swiftly dismissed them to assert Trump’s victory.

States run their own elections, and Congress has been loath to interfere.

“The 2020 election is over,” said a statement Sunday from a bipartisan group of 10 senators, including Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Mitt Romney of Utah.

A range of Republican officials — including Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland; Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House GOP leader; and former House Speaker Paul Ryan — have criticized the GOP efforts to overturn the election.

Hawley defended his actions in a lengthy email over the weekend to colleagues, saying his Missouri constituents have been “loud and clear” in insisting Biden's defeat of Trump was unfair.

Cruz's coalition of 11 Republican senators vows to reject the Electoral College tallies unless Congress launches a commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results. Congress is unlikely to agree to that.

The group, which presented no new evidence of election problems, includes Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Braun of Indiana, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 423688

Reported Deaths: 5502
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin880621407
Ramsey37849698
Dakota31018284
Anoka29531334
Washington18907196
Stearns17190175
St. Louis12865212
Scott1124684
Wright1104490
Olmsted958764
Sherburne785357
Carver657434
Clay626178
Rice562657
Kandiyohi542766
Blue Earth513530
Crow Wing459067
Otter Tail428351
Chisago426628
Benton399182
Winona364145
Douglas355361
Nobles354646
Mower337825
Polk322052
Goodhue315149
McLeod312240
Morrison296743
Beltrami293143
Lyon288529
Itasca271940
Becker271836
Isanti270233
Carlton266338
Steele25469
Pine253412
Todd225527
Nicollet211433
Freeborn207718
Mille Lacs206143
Brown203832
Le Sueur199115
Cass195820
Meeker190532
Waseca179415
Roseau161714
Martin159425
Wabasha15592
Hubbard140737
Redwood132426
Renville131539
Chippewa129230
Cottonwood123015
Houston121213
Dodge12054
Wadena114612
Fillmore11281
Rock104110
Sibley10385
Watonwan10357
Aitkin103432
Faribault94811
Kanabec94118
Pennington91114
Yellow Medicine89614
Pipestone88121
Jackson8028
Swift80016
Murray7705
Pope6964
Marshall68413
Stevens6786
Clearwater66214
Lac qui Parle62015
Wilkin5937
Lake56515
Koochiching5559
Unassigned47759
Lincoln4601
Big Stone4463
Norman4138
Grant4037
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34218
Red Lake3114
Traverse2212
Lake of the Woods1571
Cook1080

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 284742

Reported Deaths: 3939
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42177419
Linn16846251
Scott14366153
Black Hawk12938220
Woodbury12418171
Johnson1133947
Dubuque10744139
Pottawattamie8459102
Story811231
Dallas808967
Webster449665
Sioux438144
Cerro Gordo437663
Clinton418656
Marshall407957
Warren391334
Buena Vista375527
Muscatine362475
Des Moines358035
Plymouth339158
Wapello316093
Jasper294454
Lee293227
Marion277349
Jones261548
Henry249928
Carroll242431
Bremer229145
Crawford214822
Benton200638
Boone196415
Washington195929
Jackson179129
Tama178456
Mahaska177735
Dickinson173920
Delaware164832
Kossuth157232
Clay157015
Wright154520
Hamilton151424
Buchanan147217
Hardin147026
Harrison146459
Fayette144721
Clayton141746
Cedar141419
Winneshiek140019
Page138614
Butler130523
Mills130315
Floyd130236
Cherokee127322
Lyon126925
Poweshiek122824
Allamakee120726
Hancock119824
Calhoun11939
Iowa115421
Grundy111520
Winnebago111428
Louisa108624
Cass106539
Mitchell106231
Jefferson105520
Chickasaw105411
Sac105414
Union103719
Emmet103027
Madison9998
Appanoose99736
Humboldt99318
Guthrie96623
Shelby96325
Franklin92517
Palo Alto8368
Keokuk80425
Unassigned7800
Montgomery77716
Howard75317
Pocahontas74412
Ida71129
Monroe70717
Clarke7026
Greene6557
Davis65220
Adair62017
Osceola6198
Lucas5978
Monona55716
Taylor5479
Worth5363
Fremont4735
Van Buren46312
Decatur4394
Audubon3917
Wayne39021
Ringgold3768
Adams2722
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Above average temperatures this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC prepares for spring semester

Image

New COVID-19 Nasal Swabs being used at Mayo Clinic

Image

New Rochester City Council members take office

Image

City Council Members Sworn In

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

It's time to toss those trees

Image

Boys help Victoria's Ristorante after tip theft

Image

President Trump makes controversial call to Georgia Secretary of State

Image

New Rochester City Council members sworn in

Image

Copper theft in Rochester

Community Events