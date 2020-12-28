Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Storm Watch - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Trump reluctantly signs COVID aid, sparks fresh fight in GOP

The House is to vote on the president’s demands for larger $2,000 pandemic relief checks. That initiative is expected to die in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 11:47 AM
Posted By: By LISA MASCARO, JILL COLVIN and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shelving his objections, President Donald Trump has signed a $2 trillion-plus COVID-19 and annual federal spending package providing relief for millions of Americans, even as Congress returns to confront the White House on remaining priorities in a rare end-of-session showdown.

Trump appears to have accomplished little, if anything, from the days of drama over his refusal to accept the sweeping bipartisan deal. While the president's demands for larger $2,000 pandemic relief checks seem destined to fail, his push served up a political opportunity for Democrats, who support the larger stipends and are forcing Trump's Republican allies into a tough spot.

On Monday, the Democratic-led House is set to vote to boost the $600 payments to $2,000, sending a new bill to the Senate. There, Republicans have the majority but reject more spending and are likely to defeat the effort.

The showdown offers more symbol than substance, and it's not expected to alter the massive package that Trump reluctantly signed into law late Sunday after golfing at his Florida club. The $900 billion in COVID aid and $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown that otherwise would have started Tuesday.

Together with votes Monday and Tuesday to override Trump’s veto of a sweeping defense bill, the action is perhaps the last standoff of the president’s final days in office as he imposes fresh demands and disputes the results of the presidential election. The new Congress is set to be sworn in Sunday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., seized on the divide between the president and his party, urging Trump to put pressure on his Senate GOP allies to pass the bill.

“The President must immediately call on Congressional Republicans to end their obstruction and to join him and Democrats in support of our stand-alone legislation to increase direct payment checks to $2,000,” Pelosi said in a tweet.

Trump's sudden decision to sign the bill came as he faced escalating criticism from lawmakers on all sides over his eleventh-hour demands. The bipartisan bill negotiated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had already passed the House and Senate by wide margins. Lawmakers had thought they had Trump's blessing after months of negotiations with his administration.

The president's defiant refusal to act, publicized with a heated video he tweeted just before the Christmas holiday, sparked chaos, a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions and the threat of a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic. It was another crisis of his own making, resolved when he ultimately signed the bill into law.

In his statement about the signing, Trump repeated his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief bill for providing only $600 checks to most Americans and complained about what he considered unnecessary spending, particularly on foreign aid — much of it proposed by his own budget.

While the president insisted he would send Congress “a redlined version” with spending items he wants removed, those are merely suggestions to Congress. The bill, as signed, would not necessarily be changed.

Democrats, who have the majority in the House, “will reject any rescissions” submitted by the president, said Rep. Nita Lowey of New York, chair of the Appropriations Committee.

For now, the administration can only begin work sending out the $600 payments.

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, a conservative who supported Trump's extraordinary and futile challenge of the election results, counted himself Monday among the opponents of a more generous relief package and Trump's call for higher payments.

“It’s money we don’t have, we have to borrow to get and we can’t afford to pay back," he said on “Fox and Friends."

But Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said she was open to the idea of $2,000 checks. “Many Americans are in dire need of relief," she said on the show.

Altogether, Republicans and Democrats alike swiftly welcomed Trump's decision to sign the bill into law.

“The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “I thank the President for signing this relief into law."

Others slammed Trump's delay in turning the bill into law. In a tweet, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., accused Trump of having “played Russian roulette with American lives. A familiar and comfortable place for him.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would offer Trump’s proposal for $2,000 checks for a vote in Senate — putting Republicans on the spot.

“The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks," Schumer tweeted. “Then I will move to pass it in the Senate.” He said no Democrats will object. "Will Senate Republicans?”

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

In the face of growing economic hardship, spreading disease and a looming shutdown, lawmakers spent Sunday urging Trump to sign the legislation immediately, then have Congress follow up with additional aid. Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses and more was on the line. Protections against evictions also hung in the balance.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he understood that Trump “wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire.”

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said too much is at stake for Trump to “play this old switcheroo game.”

“I don’t get the point,” he said. “I don’t understand what’s being done, why, unless it’s just to create chaos and show power and be upset because you lost the election.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 409061

Reported Deaths: 5206
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin851431357
Ramsey36582663
Dakota29727269
Anoka28635317
Washington18206180
Stearns16759168
St. Louis12254193
Scott1083476
Wright1068083
Olmsted897557
Sherburne755656
Carver635933
Clay611577
Rice543552
Kandiyohi534463
Blue Earth496728
Crow Wing446059
Otter Tail414849
Chisago407927
Benton383675
Winona351142
Nobles350244
Douglas343457
Mower329324
Polk316948
McLeod303339
Goodhue296140
Morrison287440
Beltrami283936
Lyon278429
Becker265432
Itasca264833
Isanti257930
Carlton256635
Steele24759
Pine236312
Todd221326
Nicollet204230
Mille Lacs201143
Brown198230
Freeborn192417
Le Sueur190815
Cass189819
Meeker185631
Waseca171112
Roseau159314
Martin154725
Wabasha14622
Hubbard138037
Redwood130126
Renville128138
Chippewa125423
Cottonwood121014
Houston115412
Dodge11454
Wadena110612
Fillmore10680
Watonwan10206
Rock101110
Aitkin100732
Sibley9975
Kanabec92018
Faribault8869
Pennington88214
Pipestone86321
Yellow Medicine85314
Swift78314
Jackson7778
Murray7445
Pope6873
Marshall67012
Stevens6656
Clearwater64713
Lac qui Parle59114
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5438
Lake53615
Lincoln4451
Unassigned43460
Big Stone4283
Norman4078
Mahnomen3907
Grant3757
Kittson33918
Red Lake3043
Traverse2022
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 273725

Reported Deaths: 3694
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40537406
Linn16370240
Scott13822147
Black Hawk12538215
Woodbury12083163
Johnson1085447
Dubuque10452135
Pottawattamie807890
Story786829
Dallas773864
Webster434361
Sioux427841
Cerro Gordo425859
Clinton404253
Marshall394654
Warren365933
Buena Vista365025
Muscatine348873
Des Moines344432
Plymouth330851
Wapello306190
Jasper281752
Lee280924
Marion262346
Jones256344
Henry244224
Carroll232627
Bremer222541
Crawford207421
Benton196336
Boone182215
Washington182027
Jackson175229
Tama173955
Dickinson167215
Mahaska165732
Delaware160329
Clay151611
Wright150116
Kossuth147428
Hamilton143622
Hardin142925
Buchanan140616
Harrison139852
Cedar135018
Winneshiek134517
Clayton134439
Fayette133816
Page133813
Floyd125933
Mills125914
Butler124818
Lyon122624
Cherokee119420
Poweshiek117524
Calhoun11669
Hancock115024
Allamakee114420
Iowa112420
Winnebago109028
Grundy105315
Louisa104724
Sac102214
Cass101538
Chickasaw101510
Mitchell101127
Union100416
Emmet98323
Jefferson97420
Appanoose94534
Humboldt93818
Guthrie93322
Shelby92323
Madison9208
Franklin87017
Palo Alto7908
Keokuk77523
Montgomery71615
Howard69215
Pocahontas68311
Ida68222
Clarke6536
Greene6347
Davis62518
Unassigned6240
Monroe61716
Osceola6077
Adair58117
Lucas5397
Monona53915
Taylor5298
Worth5042
Fremont4545
Van Buren44811
Decatur4143
Audubon3647
Wayne36421
Ringgold3527
Adams2522
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
More snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grocery store busy before storm

Image

Salons and Barbershops seeing slow business

Image

Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 12/27

Image

Christmas Tree Disposal

Image

Small Business Saturdays wraps up

Image

Tribute to Dr. Gau

Image

Aaron's Christmas Night Forecast

Image

Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Image

Breaking down post-holiday shopping trends

Community Events