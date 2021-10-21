Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Trump plan for new media venture gets investors' thumbs up

Former President Donald Trump. AP photo.

Trump said Wednesday that he’s launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 1:56 PM
Posted By: By JILL COLVIN and ALEX VEIGA Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Some investors aren’t waiting to see if former President Donald Trump’s plans for a media company to challenge the likes of Facebook, Twitter and even Disney can actually become reality — they’re all in.

Trump said Wednesday that he’s launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise. The announcement came nine months after Trump was expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The new venture said it had been created through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., and seeks to become a publicly listed company. Shares of Digital World Acquisition quadrupled in value in afternoon trading Thursday, even though there’s a long way to go before the deal gets finalized and the venture becomes a bona fide media outlet.

“It’s been many, many months since there’s been a SPAC merger greeted with this amount of enthusiasm,” said Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida who specializes in initial public offerings.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

Conservative voices actually do well on traditional social media. On Wednesday, half of Facebook's 10 top performing link posts were from conservative media, commentators or politicians, according to a daily list compiled by a New York Times technology columnist and an internet studies professor using Facebook's own data.

TMTG has not set its sights low. In addition to the Truth Social app, which is expected to soft-launch next month with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service dubbed TMTG+ that will feature entertainment programming, news and podcasts.

One slide in a TMTG presentation on its website includes a graphic of TMTG’s potential competitors, which range from Facebook and Twitter to Netflix and Disney+ to CNN. The same slide suggests that over the long term TMTG will also become a power in cloud computing and payments and suggests it will go head-to-head with Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Stripe.

TMTG also takes some jabs at Trump's previous favorite social network. Slides accompanying the Truth Social preorders listing in Apple's app store depict a social network that strongly resembles Twitter, right down to short messages and user handles preceded by “@” signs.

The same graphics also feature a user named Jack's Beard, who in one image fumes when an employee pushes back on an order to delete a user and its posts, calling it “kinda an overreach.” The Jack's Beard account uses the handle @jack, which is Jack Dorsey's handle on the real Twitter; Dorsey's long scraggly beard has also drawn attention during the his congressional appearances over Zoom.

Truth Social's terms of service, meanwhile, bar users from annoying any of the site's employees and from statements that “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site." It was not immediately clear who the “us” in that statement refers to.

A Trump-branded social media portal would arrive into a crowded space dominated by Big Tech-run portals like Facebook and Twitter. Still, everyday social media users tend to be on multiple platforms at once, so TMTG’s offering doesn’t have to necessarily peel users from other portals to thrive.

“This network will most likely be most successful in targeting far-right users, the same that left Facebook for ‘alternative’ social networks like Gab or Parler,” said Alexandra Cirone, assistant professor in government at Cornell University.

Trump’s new media bid could also compete for viewers on conservative networks such as OANN, Newsmax and Fox News, she said.

With Apple and Google cracking down on apps that violate the companies’ content guidelines, Trump’s social media app also “could provide a new venue for fake news and extremism,” Cirone said.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., based in Miami, is a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Such publicly traded companies are designed to list the shares of a private company more quickly than a traditional initial public offering. In practice, that means the SPAC acquires a private firm and then changes its name and other details to those of the acquired firm.

SPACs pay for their acquisitions with cash from its own initial public offering. DWA's Sept. 8 IPO raised $287.5 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DWA said it has raised roughly $293 million in cash, which it will use to grow TMTG’s ventures. Among the company’s biggest shareholders are several institutional investors, including Lighthouse Investment Partners, D. E. Shaw & Co., and Radcliffe Capital Management, according to an SEC filing. DWA said more details about the deal will be disclosed in upcoming filings.

The deal has an initial enterprise value, a measure that takes into account a company's total debts and assets, of $875 million, according to the release. It still requires the approval of shareholders of both DWA and TMTG, as well as regulators.

DWA is currently run by CEO Patrick Orlando, a Miami based founder of an investment firm who worked at JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank before helping start a sugar trading company and joining a biofuels business. Orlando owns 18% of Digital World’s stock, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Changing this sentence: Orlando has experience taking at least three SPACs public. One company, Yunhong International, had planned to buy a marketer of “carbon neutral” fuel cells and batteries, but a press release issued last month said the deal had been canceled without giving a reason.

Digital World’s finance chief, Luis Orleans-Braganza, is a member of Brazil’s National Congress who worked as an investment banker at JPMorgan and Lazard Freres and as a director at Time Warner’s AOL Latin America division, according to regulatory filings. He also founded a mobile payments company and a developer of automotive ignitions.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition soared $33.06, or 332%, to $43.02 in afternoon trading.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 765761

Reported Deaths: 8613
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1529261919
Ramsey63195978
Dakota56799523
Anoka53701520
Washington33492329
Stearns28364253
St. Louis23551357
Scott21556160
Wright21177171
Olmsted18060120
Sherburne15467115
Carver1357654
Clay1018099
Rice9952131
Blue Earth962359
Crow Wing9436107
Kandiyohi832096
Chisago830062
Otter Tail7977105
Benton7467110
Beltrami649178
Mower642840
Douglas625789
Goodhue616784
Itasca612982
Winona609454
McLeod591170
Steele582325
Isanti566974
Morrison555566
Becker528262
Polk508677
Freeborn485942
Nobles480352
Lyon453356
Carlton444566
Nicollet431951
Pine426330
Cass422343
Mille Lacs412666
Brown407847
Todd398136
Le Sueur382932
Meeker355453
Waseca326431
Martin323936
Wabasha29265
Hubbard289444
Dodge272210
Roseau262327
Fillmore241512
Redwood239043
Wadena236629
Houston230517
Renville226649
Faribault219130
Pennington215827
Sibley209012
Cottonwood196128
Kanabec190530
Chippewa189940
Aitkin182443
Watonwan170411
Pope15908
Yellow Medicine155820
Rock154619
Jackson145914
Koochiching138319
Clearwater135818
Swift134319
Marshall133719
Murray133410
Pipestone132327
Stevens124411
Lake108321
Wilkin101614
Lac qui Parle97924
Mahnomen88712
Norman8679
Big Stone7954
Grant7799
Lincoln7765
Kittson60422
Red Lake5869
Unassigned527124
Traverse5105
Lake of the Woods4654
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Horse and Rider

Image

Horses on the Douglas Trail

Image

Sean's Weather 10/21

Image

Education Minnesota's 2021 MEA Conference

Image

Area boutique expansion, despite pandemic struggles

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (10/20/21)

Image

Mason City school board candidate forum

Image

Rochester's Haunted Theatre Tour delivers family fun scares

Image

Rochester Civic Theatre serving up haunts

Image

Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

Community Events