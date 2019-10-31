Clear

Trump only Republican on presidential primary ballot in MN

President Donald Trump - AP image

President Donald Trump isn't the only Republican candidate running in the presidential primary, but he'll be the only choice on the ballot in Minnesota.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 10:46 AM

The Republican Party of Minnesota has informed the state Secretary of State that Trump will be the only name listed on the 2020 Republican primary ballot.

The Republican Party of Minnesota has informed the state Secretary of State that Trump will be the only name listed on the 2020 Republican primary ballot.

The Star Tribune reports three other Republican candidates who many consider long shots won't be listed. They include former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois.

Walsh's campaign manager Lucy Caldwell says voters' rights are being disenfranchised in Minnesota as a result of the decision.

State law says the party determines which candidates are place on the primary ballot. The Minnesota GOP submitted its ballot well in advance of the Dec. 31 deadline.

