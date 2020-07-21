Trump memo: Undocumented immigrants won't be factored into determining Congressional seats

KIMT NEWS 3 - It's a big deal every decade, filling out your census questionnaire. The data is used to figure out how federal dollars are distributed and how many seats are in Congress. Now a certain group is getting left out of the equation.

The memo would exclude undocumented immigrants when figuring out how many Congressional seats a state can have. It's a decision that could cost Minnesota big time.

"There could be enough growth in other states that they would take one of ours and we get knocked down to seven. You're talking over a billion dollars per seat that Minnesota gets from the federal government," said political analyst Rayce Hardy.

Already in December, CBS News was predicting the Land of 10,000 Lakes could lose a Congressional seat this census. Politics aside, Hardy says he can see the reasoning behind why President Trump signed the memo.

"There's the argument, should money be going to people that are here illegally, so that's a valid argument to be made," said Hardy.

Then there's the issue of a Presidential memo versus an executive order. Hardy tells me a memo is a force of law like an executive order, but does not require as much documentation.

"President Trump isn't the first person to do a bunch of memos. Obama, President Obama wrote memo after memo. They're not numbered. I don't know how many he did. Executive orders at least are numbered."

The fourteenth amendment to the constitution makes it clear, the 'whole' number of persons in a state are to be counted and used for divying up Congressional seats. Hardy says legal challenges will be coming.

"The [American] Civil Liberties Union has been against this. As soon as the rumblings of this started, they immediately were making statements about, we will be in court."