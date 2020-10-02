President Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s doctor says Trump is being treated with an experimental drug aimed at supplying antibodies to help fight his coronavirus infection.

Trump is receiving a two-antibody combo drug that’s currently in late-stage studies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The company previously developed a successful treatment for Ebola using a similar approach.

It’s given as a one-time treatment through an IV. Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the drug was being given “as a precautionary measure,” and that Trump also was taking zinc, vitamin D, an antacid called famotidine, melatonin and aspirin. None of those have been proven to be effective against COVID-19.