Trump fast-tracking vaccine development and local agencies are ready

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's called Operation Warp Speed, an effort unveiled by President Trump today aimed at quickly developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

The President hopes to develop and manufacture 300 million doses of a vaccine by January. The new task force is being headed up by a U.S. Army general and a former pharmaceutical executive.

Once a vaccine is developed, it will be up to local officials to head up mass vaccinations of the public. According to CG Public Health director Brian Hanft, they have plans in place to make sure Cerro Gordo County gets the needle.

"We've had a mass vaccination plan on the books. We wrote that plan probably 15 years ago. We've tested that plan. We've run through the process of actually setting that location up to be able to initiate a mass vaccination," said Hanft.

He also explained that vaccination roll-outs would probably happen in phases, with the most vulnerable getting the shots first along with health care and other front line workers.