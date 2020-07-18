Trump Victory field office opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People gathered to celebrate the opening of a Trump Victory field office Saturday.

It's one of several office across Minnesota.

Organizers say the coronavirus pandemic made their job look a little different, but now they're ready to get back to in-person campaigning.

"When the covid pandemic hit kind of its height in Minnesota, every one was sheltered in place. We were reaching people via phone, via digital, via email," MN GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said. "And now that things are opening up again, we're out back hitting people's doors, putting together events, bringing people together to really talk about the values and the importance of this election."

The US Presidential Election will take place on Nov. 3.