Trump Victory MAGA Meet-up in Rochester

Republicans on the campaign trail in southeastern Minnesota Saturday.

Congressman Jim Hagedorn and Senate candidate Jason Lewis were in Rochester to recruit voters.

Rochester was the first stop of the day on the campaign tour of Minnesota Trump Victory MAGA meet-up.

Minnesota U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis says people want public safety, and schools want more police.

Passionate about school choice, Lewis says he strives to get students back to school.

"Kids are going to be set back over a year in their academic achievements, that is just unconscionable. Not to mention the fact that all of the data show that school age kids are much more likely to have problems health-wise, from the seasonal flu than they are COVID."

Hagedorn says his campaign supports small businesses, fighting for farmers and agriculture, and defending rural health care.

He stands behind a strong military and an economy with less taxes. "Eight months ago, before Coronavirus, we had the strongest economy in our nation's history with the lowest unemployment rate., and people who quote-on-quote have been left behind in the past, were doing better than ever before. We are getting back to that rapidly, we are rebuilding our economy."

Hagedorn and a campaign member also went door-to-door knocking to connect with voters.