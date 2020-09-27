Clear

President Trump: "Definitely time for a woman” on Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump says Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and the fact that he’d already put two male justices on the high court meant “it was definitely time for a woman.”

Posted: Sep 27, 2020 11:47 AM
Posted By: By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and HOPE YEN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death and the two men he's named to the Supreme Court meant “it was definitely time for a woman," adding that it will be hard for opponents of judge Amy Coney Barrett to “dispute her qualifications or anything about her.”

Trump announced Saturday that he has settled on Barrett for the vacancy.

But Democrats and others who recoil at the idea of the conservative Barrett replacing the liberal Ginsburg began lining up against the federal appeals court judge even before Trump formally introduced her at the White House on Saturday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats on Sunday criticized Barrett's nomination as an ill-considered and hasty decision that will threaten health care rights and undercut voters so close to the Nov. 3 election. The Republican-controlled Senate plans a swift confirmation, with hearings set to begin Oct. 12.

“I think it's going to be really thrilling,” Trump said during a post-announcement interview with Fox News Channel that aired Sunday. "I hope it goes smoothly. Perhaps it will, perhaps it won't. I think it's going to be very hard to dispute her qualifications or anything about her.”

Pelosi on Sunday declined to do so, arguing that Trump was moving quickly to fill the vacancy before the court hears a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Nov. 10. Pelosi helped ram the health care law through Congress in 2010.

“What I am concerned about is anyone that President Trump would have appointed was there to undo the Affordable Care Act,” she said on CNN's “State of the Union.”

Trump said he's been “very happy” with the two justices he already put on the high court, referring to Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh as “outstanding people, outstanding men.”

The president said he had considered Barrett for an opening in 2018 before he ultimately settled on Kavanaugh, but explained that she “seemed like a natural fit” after Ginsburg's recent death.

“It was time for a woman,” Trump said of his third nominee to the nation's highest court. If confirmed, Barrett's addition would make for the sharpest ideological swing on the Supreme Court since Clarence Thomas replaced Justice Thurgood Marshall nearly three decades ago.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will vote on Barrett's nomination, but has not yet committed to a timeline. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham said confirmation hearings will begin Oct. 12.

With only two of the 53 Republican senators voicing opposition to a confirmation vote before the Nov. 3 election, Democrats appeared outnumbered — and without recourse to block the nomination.

“The Senate will confirm her next month,” declared Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, on CNN.

Other Republican senators say a post-election confirmation vote is also possible. The GOP will continue to control the Senate in the lame duck period between the election and inauguration.

“This needs to take all the time it needs to take, but it doesn’t need to take more time than it needs to take,” said Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of the GOP Senate leadership, said on NBC's “Meet the Press."

“If for some reason it’s not done, we’ll do it after Election Day," Blunt added. "But I think we’re likely to get this done sometime in the month of October.”

Asked about potential House maneuvers to stall the nomination, such as impeaching Attorney General William Barr, Pelosi demurred and stressed that Americans should “vote, vote, vote” to put Democrats in charge of the White House, House and Senate starting in 2021.

She said Republican senators will pay a price if the high court overturns the Affordable Care Act, stripping coverage from people with preexisting medical conditions.

Barrett has been critical of Chief Justice John Roberts’ 2012 opinion upholding the law. Ginsburg was one of five votes that saved the law on two prior court challenges.

Pelosi declined to say whether Barrett is qualified for the Supreme Court. The Senate has the sole responsibility to “advise and consent” on presidential nominations. She focused her critique on ongoing efforts by Republicans to overturn the health care law.

Pelosi, a practicing Catholic like Barrett, sidestepped any focus on Barrett’s conservative religious outlook, which California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, brought up in Barrett’s Senate hearings when Trump nominated her for the appellate bench.

“It doesn’t matter what her faith is and what religion she believes in,” Pelosi said. “What matters is does she believe in the Constitution of the United States? Does she believe in the precedent on the Supreme Court that has upheld the Affordable Care Act.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 95659

Reported Deaths: 2056
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26960930
Ramsey10911320
Dakota7524126
Anoka6092133
Stearns401024
Washington379955
Scott257433
Olmsted244628
Nobles197116
Blue Earth16996
Wright16327
St. Louis160241
Carver14197
Clay138940
Rice13358
Mower13285
Sherburne115014
Kandiyohi10112
Winona88718
Lyon6954
Waseca6698
Benton5523
Steele5472
Freeborn5424
Nicollet54016
Watonwan5284
Crow Wing51618
Todd4952
Chisago4941
McLeod4882
Le Sueur4674
Otter Tail4414
Beltrami4215
Martin40810
Goodhue3659
Itasca32814
Pine3280
Douglas3102
Polk3054
Isanti2971
Becker2802
Carlton2701
Morrison2492
Dodge2390
Cottonwood2250
Pipestone22510
Chippewa2141
Meeker2022
Wabasha1960
Sibley1923
Brown1912
Yellow Medicine1822
Cass1804
Rock1730
Unassigned17052
Redwood1673
Mille Lacs1643
Murray1642
Renville1518
Jackson1481
Faribault1450
Swift1381
Houston1280
Kanabec1258
Roseau1230
Koochiching1223
Fillmore1200
Pennington1191
Lincoln1110
Hubbard1031
Stevens1031
Pope940
Big Stone820
Aitkin801
Wadena690
Wilkin653
Grant614
Lake590
Lac qui Parle581
Norman540
Marshall521
Mahnomen481
Red Lake451
Traverse310
Clearwater270
Lake of the Woods221
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85533

Reported Deaths: 1305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15872262
Woodbury544764
Johnson512627
Black Hawk448990
Linn4010111
Story344417
Dubuque325741
Scott301128
Dallas278538
Pottawattamie211338
Buena Vista199112
Marshall178434
Sioux16183
Wapello133357
Webster125514
Plymouth114121
Clinton112121
Muscatine110855
Crawford10885
Cerro Gordo105721
Warren9566
Jasper83832
Des Moines7848
Marion7637
Henry7434
Tama71331
Carroll6625
Lee6377
Wright5811
Dickinson5276
Boone5078
Bremer4927
Washington45911
Louisa42915
Mahaska41219
Delaware4023
Floyd3493
Jackson3493
Franklin34818
Winneshiek3356
Clay3264
Lyon3264
Hamilton3223
Benton3101
Winnebago30313
Hardin2991
Poweshiek2958
Buchanan2791
Jones2743
Butler2702
Kossuth2700
Shelby2671
Clarke2653
Emmet26510
Allamakee2616
Clayton2523
Chickasaw2500
Sac2500
Cherokee2492
Cedar2461
Guthrie2456
Fayette2222
Harrison2223
Grundy2203
Madison2192
Iowa2091
Palo Alto2020
Humboldt1903
Mitchell1900
Howard1886
Hancock1842
Calhoun1833
Mills1801
Page1700
Cass1682
Osceola1610
Monroe15911
Pocahontas1592
Lucas1566
Monona1531
Jefferson1381
Appanoose1363
Union1353
Taylor1301
Davis1244
Ida1221
Fremont1180
Van Buren1141
Keokuk1091
Worth1080
Greene1010
Montgomery965
Wayne862
Audubon821
Adair721
Decatur670
Ringgold502
Adams330
Unassigned170
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
One Last Mild Day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

Local athletes enjoy backyard football in 3 on 3 tournament

Image

Home is where the heart is: An unforgettable Charles City homecoming and senior night

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Logan Luft's organ donation recipient attends Charles City homecoming

Image

Costume shop closes because of pandemic

Image

Clear Lake's about face on landlord fees

Image

Bird song at senior living facility

Image

Family of murder victim talks after arraignment

Image

Switching gears to a new season

Community Events