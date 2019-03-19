Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump Administration proposes plan to cut back on student loan debt

The White House is working on a proposal to modify the Higher Education Act.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - On Monday, the Trump Administration proposed a plan to help curb the rising the costs of college. A part of that plan is to place a cap on the money of federal loans students can borrow. The proposal is in its early stages, and a specific limit or means of limiting is not specified yet.

"In one regard, I think that's good because there's definitely a concern with people taking out too much student loans and not being able to pay that back," says Kyle Aure, who works and studies at Rochester Community and Technical College. He adds, "Somebody who can't afford tuition out of pocket needs student loans to be able to afford to go to college... This would put a barrier in their way."

The nation's student loan debt has tripled since 2003 and is now $1.5 trillion. $151 billion is from federal student loans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flood Clean Up Kits

Image

Public Engagement Platform

Image

Highway 14 expansion project

Image

Icy Rescue: An 82-year-old driver is rescued

Image

Cows contribute to crash on Interstate 35

Image

Cerro Gordo County low in health rankings

Image

Corvette carved out of snow

Image

President announces plan to cut back student debt

Image

Woman accused of running over her son

Image

North Iowans helping those dealing with flooding in Nebraska

Community Events