Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump Administration makes changes to Title X funding, Planned Parenthood withdraws

Grantees are now prohibited from providing or referring patients for abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Trump Administration is making changes to the Federal Title X Family Planning Program. Now, grantees are prohibited from providing or referring patients for abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency.

Planned Parenthood, a grantee, is choosing to withdraw from this funding instead of complying with this new rule. A federal appeals court is weighing a lawsuit to overturn the rule, but has allowed the administration to begin enforcement.

"It's the most perverse thing. That they're so anti medical care and quote on quote pro life. They're not prolife," says Paula Hardin, who has endometriosis and says Planned Parenthood has helped save her life.

Despite the loss of Title X funding, the Rochester Planned Parenthood office is still open and seeing patients. The Rochester office does not perform abortions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking some clouds today, gone tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Authorities looking to ID man in alleged theft case

Image

Mayor Norton introduces Mornings with the Mayor

Image

Eyota looks for input on selling senior center

Image

Tattoo Warning

Image

Religious leaders meet in Rochester

Image

Sara's Wednesday's Forecast

StormTeam 3: Calm, cool, and quiet for the rest of the week

Image

Revisiting Rochester's downtown district

Image

CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Image

CTK: Mayo Spartans

Community Events