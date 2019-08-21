Trump Administration makes changes to Title X funding, Planned Parenthood withdraws

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Trump Administration is making changes to the Federal Title X Family Planning Program. Now, grantees are prohibited from providing or referring patients for abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency.

Planned Parenthood, a grantee, is choosing to withdraw from this funding instead of complying with this new rule. A federal appeals court is weighing a lawsuit to overturn the rule, but has allowed the administration to begin enforcement.

"It's the most perverse thing. That they're so anti medical care and quote on quote pro life. They're not prolife," says Paula Hardin, who has endometriosis and says Planned Parenthood has helped save her life.

Despite the loss of Title X funding, the Rochester Planned Parenthood office is still open and seeing patients. The Rochester office does not perform abortions.