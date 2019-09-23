Clear

Truck hits house in Zumbrota

Driver flown to Rochester for treatment.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:07 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – A man is airlifted to St. Marys Hospital after a report of a truck crashing into a home.

The Zumbrota Police Department says it got a call just before 1 am Monday about a vehicle hitting a residence in the 600 block of 5th Street West. Law enforcement responded to the scene to find a truck that had crashed into trash cans, a vehicle parked on the screen, and a motorcycle in the driveway of the damaged home. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Zumbrota police say the 50-year-old male driver of the truck was breathing but unconscious and was flown to St. Marys. The crash is under investigation.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Area Ambulance Service, Zumbrota Fire Department, Mayo One, and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with this incident.

