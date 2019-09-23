ZUMBROTA, Minn. – A man is airlifted to St. Marys Hospital after a report of a truck crashing into a home.
The Zumbrota Police Department says it got a call just before 1 am Monday about a vehicle hitting a residence in the 600 block of 5th Street West. Law enforcement responded to the scene to find a truck that had crashed into trash cans, a vehicle parked on the screen, and a motorcycle in the driveway of the damaged home. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.
Zumbrota police say the 50-year-old male driver of the truck was breathing but unconscious and was flown to St. Marys. The crash is under investigation.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Area Ambulance Service, Zumbrota Fire Department, Mayo One, and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with this incident.
Related Content
- Truck hits house in Zumbrota
- Guilty plea in Zumbrota shooting
- Semi rollover closes Zumbrota bridge
- Appeals court approves large hot lot near Zumbrota
- Truck hits tree in Mower County
- Truck hits tree in Olmsted County
- Bicyclist hit by truck in Mason City
- Woman, daughter hit by pickup truck
- Truck hits light pole in Mason City
- Zumbrota produce business receives legal notice to change their name, views the setback as an opportunity for growth