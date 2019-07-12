Trucking company with Stewartville hub is suddenly out of business

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – A regional trucking company headquartered in Minnesota has abruptly gone out of business.

LME Inc. announced Friday that it will no longer be picking up or delivering freight due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The company says it hopes to find an alternate carrier to get all contracted freight delivered but significant delays are possible.

The company, with corporate offices in New Brighton, has not provided any detailed explanation for its sudden and unexpected closure. The LME website says it employed over 600 men and women, operating over 1,200 tractors and trailers.

LME Inc. had shipping locations in Stewartville and Waterloo, Iowa, and provided delivery services in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota & Wisconsin.