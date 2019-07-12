Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trucking company with Stewartville hub is suddenly out of business

No explanation offered for abrupt shutdown.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 9:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – A regional trucking company headquartered in Minnesota has abruptly gone out of business.

LME Inc. announced Friday that it will no longer be picking up or delivering freight due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The company says it hopes to find an alternate carrier to get all contracted freight delivered but significant delays are possible.

The company, with corporate offices in New Brighton, has not provided any detailed explanation for its sudden and unexpected closure. The LME website says it employed over 600 men and women, operating over 1,200 tractors and trailers.

LME Inc. had shipping locations in Stewartville and Waterloo, Iowa, and provided delivery services in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota & Wisconsin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First Alliance Credit Union donates 2,000 lbs of pet food to Paws and Claws Humane Society

Image

Danger of leaving kids in cars

Image

Protesting Trump Administration's immigration policies

Image

Bicycle , Blues and BBQ Festival Kicks Off

Image

Some Residents Concerned About ICE Raids

Image

Blocking Robocalls

Image

Mayo Clinic Charter House Annual Sale

Image

CBD Products Sold At Family Video Store

Image

Summer Shelters in Demand

Image

Lights for Liberty Protests Happening Today

Community Events