Truckers still putting the hammer down, even in bad weather

High winds and icy conditions aren't stopping truckers from delivering their goods to Iowa and Minnesota.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 11:05 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Drivers have been having a tough time getting around today.  For drivers with sixteen wheels and a big trailer, it's just another day on the road for them.

Donavon Brian DeGraff says he dropped a load off in Minneapolis and when he was heading south, he hit the storm.  DeGraff says it can actually be easier to keep traction on messy roads while carrying a load.  The worst part of the drive for him was the blowing snow, making it difficult to see at times.

DeGraff offers some advice for drivers on four wheels when they encounter winter conditions.

“You know don't drive right next to somebody because do you really want to trust your life to that guy that's driving next to you. If you're in the slow lane, slow down make room, be courteous and we just all want to make it home safe we all got families and it's just not worth it,” he said.

He also said a lot of the wrecks he's seen were because of drivers oversteering when they start to slide.  Keep your eyes where you want to go and not where you are sliding towards. Your reflexes will then guide you in the right direction.

