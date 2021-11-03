Truck/car collision in Olmsted County sends one to hospital

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A truck/car collision Wednesday morning sends one driver to the hospital.

It happened around 8:30 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Hassanur Ahmed Gessod, 20 of Minneapolis, was eastbound in a straight truck while Cassandra Jean Tiedemann, 26 of Zumbro Falls, was northbound in a car.

The collision left Tiedemann with non-life threatening injuries and she was taken to St. Marys Hospital. Gessod was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.