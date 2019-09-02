Clear
Truck vs. train collision injures 1 in Mason City

One man was injured early Monday morning when a vehicle struck a train.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 8:23 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 8:31 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - One man was injured early Monday morning when a vehicle struck a train.

The Mason City Police Department said a 1999 Dodge Dakota was eastbound in the 500 block of 6th Ave. SW when it collided with a Union Pacific train.

The driver of the truck, 42-year-old Matthew Bernhardt, of Mason City, was taken to MercyOne-North Iowa for his injuries.

The crash happened at 1:48 a.m.

