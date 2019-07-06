MASON CITY, Iowa – A man already serving prison time for stealing one truck is sentenced for stealing another.
Clay Douglas Kalvig, 31 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft for stealing a Chevy truck and trailer in May 2017. Authorities say the truck was recovered in Nora Springs and the trailer was found in Northwood.
Court documents state DNA from inside the truck matched Kalvig. He’s now been ordered to spend five years in prison.
That will be served at the same time as a 15 year prison sentence Kalvig received in January 2018 for stealing a Chevy pickup truck from a home in Plymouth in September 2017. That vehicle was later found in Rockwell.
Related Content
- Truck thief sentenced a second time in Cerro Gordo County
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Hospital harasser sentenced in Cerro Gordo County
- Prison sentence for fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County
- Green Bay woman serving time in Cerro Gordo County
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant
- Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County
- Whooping cough confirmed in Cerro Gordo County
Scroll for more content...