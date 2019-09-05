Clear

Truck flips on Highway 52 in Goodhue County

Man and woman from Rochester injured.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 7:05 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Two Rochester residents are hospitalized after a truck flips over on Highway 52 in Goodhue County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says James Burton Hair, 70, was driving north in the right lane when he went off into the ditch, hit the median barrier, and rolled. His pickup truck came to a stop partially in the right lane of southbound Highway 52.

This crash happened just before 4:30 pm Thursday near mile marker 74.

Hair and a passenger, Renee Mary Remsberg, 58 of Rochester, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys hospital. The State patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Island Fire Department, and Zumbrota Ambulance assisted at the scene.

