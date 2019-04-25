Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Truck fire on Highway 52

Pine Island Fire Department called out Thursday morning.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Firefighters dealt with a flaming vehicle on Highway 52 Thursday morning.

The Pine Island Fire Department was called to the 7500 block of Highway 52 at around 6:15 am and arrived to find the occupants out and a truck completely consumed by flames in the southbound lanes. The vehicle’s owners say they noticed smoke coming from the dashboard and got out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

2nd Assistant Fire Chief Casey Sather says they would like to thank the Minnesota State Patrol for their help with traffic control. Sather says he saw several motorists recording their fire with their cellphones while driving past the scene. Sather says they were not watching the vehicles in front of them and that can pose a serious risk to first responders.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What does a healthcare clinic in Mason City need to address mental health?

Image

Tracking Our Chances for Weekend Snow

Image

Rochester bikers complain about unsafe conditions during transition time

Image

Two men injured after NW Rochester shooting

Image

Two men hurt in Rochester shooting

Image

Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Image

SAW: West Hancock's Amanda Chizek

Image

Talking about climate justice and preserving the planet

Image

CBD cocktails and coffee

Image

Prom for the nontraditional student

Community Events