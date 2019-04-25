Truck fire on Highway 52

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Firefighters dealt with a flaming vehicle on Highway 52 Thursday morning.

The Pine Island Fire Department was called to the 7500 block of Highway 52 at around 6:15 am and arrived to find the occupants out and a truck completely consumed by flames in the southbound lanes. The vehicle’s owners say they noticed smoke coming from the dashboard and got out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

2nd Assistant Fire Chief Casey Sather says they would like to thank the Minnesota State Patrol for their help with traffic control. Sather says he saw several motorists recording their fire with their cellphones while driving past the scene. Sather says they were not watching the vehicles in front of them and that can pose a serious risk to first responders.