Truck driver's final wish to have a truck procession at funeral comes true

AUSTIN, Minn. - A family of a truck driver from Northern Iowa organized a procession of trucks as a fitting send-off for a loved one Saturday morning.

Truck driver David Slindee had been battling cancer since 2019.

His daughter Ashley Clark says it was her dad's last wish to have a truck procession for his funeral.

Clark explains, "The last couple of hours that we was living and with us, is when I decided that I wanted to make a Tik Tok video and it apparently went viral."

Clark - who had roughly 8 thousand followers on the app before the video blew up -- now has 41.8 thousand followers and growing.

Family and friends of Dave say the words he lived by were 'Go big or go home' -- and that's exactly what they did.

Life-long friend of Dave's, Joe Heck, says the trucking industry is like family.

Heck says, "It's small but behind the scenes it's people taking care of people."

Nearly 50 trucks came out to honor Dave's life from all over the states.

Clark says "We didn't think it would ever be this big; it was nothing that any of us ever imagined it would be. We just wanted to be able to make this the biggest thing that we could have --- my dad's big thing was go big or go home -- and he's definitely smilin' up there shiftin' them gears."

The procession kicked off in Austin around 11:30 A.M. and wrapped up at a church in Slindee's hometown of Lyle, Minnesota where a service was held.