Truck driver sentenced for Dodge County child porn

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Wisconsin truck driver is sentenced for child pornography in Dodge County.

Eric Neil Millis, 33 of La Farge, WI, was charged in February with 10 counts of possession of child porn. Authorities say a computer tablet containing images of child porn was found in a truck normally driven by Millis. The truck had been left in Dodge Center to get repaired and, when fixed, it was given to another driver who found the tablet in the sleeping area of the cab.

Millis pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child porn and was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation.