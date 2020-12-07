Truck crashes into tractor northwest of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person is taken to the hospital after a truck/tractor collision late Monday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:24 pm in the 13000 block of 330th Street, northwest of Mason City. The Sheriff’s Office says Jeff Yezek, 48 of Clear Lake was westbound in his truck when he crashed into the rear of a tractor being driven by Tim Benjegerdes, 31 of Mason City.

Yezek was wearing his seat belt and the air bags in his truck deployed but he was taken transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Medics. Benjegerdes was not hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office says this collision remains under investigation and charges are possible.

Manly Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.