Truck and tractor pullers stir up noise in Winona County

It's an expensive sport to begin, but once it is in your veins, there is no getting it out.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - It is a motorsport that not a lot of people think about on a regular basis, but once it is in your blood – you can’t get it out.

“I just have always liked tractors and I’ve always liked the sport of tractor pulling and I guess I probably started about 25 years ago,” said Mike Schultz.

When Schultz got involved in tractor pulls all those years ago, he never imagined it would get to the level that it is today.

“Our class is called the limited pro stock class, 640 cubic inches – started with a 466 block – bored and stroked out to 640 cubic inches,” said Schultz’s son, Jason, in regards to the engine components. “We can run a 4.1 turbocharger on them and they have the bigger tires like you see on a combine but they are shaved down for the sharp edge to get the traction. We’re making about 2,500 horsepower.”

The game is not complicated. Which vehicle in each class can pull a weighted transfer sled the farthest?

“The machine (sled) itself empty is about 35,000 (pounds),” said sled operator, Mike Bronschinske. “Depending on what I’m pulling I get anywhere upwards of 55,000 pounds and that’s not counting the downforce with everything down in the ground.”

All of that weight can cause a lot of problems.

“God never actually intended for these pulling vehicles to do what they’re doing, that’s why they break a lot,” said Jason Schultz.

Amy Brogley came all the way from Wisconsin and won her truck class serving as a reminder that girls rock.

“It is definitely a male-dominated sport but even when I was 16 – anyone can get out there,” said Brogley. “Anyone can drive a truck – it’s a manual transmission so learning how to drive a stick shift and getting out there and with the right support, you can do anything, too.”

