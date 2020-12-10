TruStile employees collect donations for Toys for Tots campaign

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - The collection of donated toys and money keep rolling in for the the North Iowa campaign of Toys for Tots.

Employees of TruStile are stepping up to make sure no one goes without presents this holiday season. Over $2,000 worth of toys and monetary donations that will go towards the purchase of presents were collected in just four weeks. Employee Kim Ruehlow has seen the struggle not just in her community, but even some of her fellow co-workers, and notes the important of the community chipping in to help those in need this year.

"With the way families are struggling this year, it's way important to help out anybody we can."

Donations are still being accepted at all participating businesses and locations that have a drop off box in North Iowa. Drive-thru distribution will be held December 14th-18th at the Salvation Army in Mason City. Organizers are calling families who have applied to get an idea on what they want for Christmas. Families will then be provided a date and time to pick up toys.