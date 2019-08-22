Clear
Trout fishing coming to Austin

This is thanks to a project put together by the Cedar River Water District and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 9:47 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Early next year you will be able to go trout fishing in Wolf creek. This is thanks to a project put together by the Cedar River Water District and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The concept has been tried before. Craig Soupir with the DNR is one of the many people who is working towards creating a fishery. He explains how this time will be different.

"When this was done the first time we stocked smaller fish they were only a few inches long hoping they would survive and start producing and sustaining a fishery,” Soupir said. “However that didn't happen. The difference in what we are gonna do now is we are gonna be taking big fish that are harvest and putting them in the creek.”

The stream will be stocked with rainbow trout in April of 2020. Soupir says this project will be an anglers dream.
The team is hoping to put 600 trouts in the creek.

