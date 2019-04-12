Trout Extravaganza celebrating Whitewater State Park's 100 year anniversary and trout season's opening day

ALTURA, Minn. - On Saturday, people will flock to Minnesota's roughly 3,800 miles of trout stream for the opening day of trout fishing season.
Whitewater State Park is hosting a Trout Extravaganza to celebrate opening day and the park's 100 year anniversary. There will be activities such as a live trout exhibit, a rain simulator, and fly-making demonstrations. "A lot of really need educational activities to help people really understand what it takes to manage these trout streams and keep them clean and healthy for our trout," says Lead Interpretive Naturalist Sara Holger.
