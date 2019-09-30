KIMT - The president may be in some more hot water, as House Democrats carry on with impeachment hearings.
We learned that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had listened in to Trump's conversation with the Ukranian President. House Democrats have also issued a subpoena for Rudy Giuliani, the President's attorney.
Adding more fuel to the fire was a tweet the President made on Sunday, where he requoted a Fox News guest, who said impeachment would cause a 'civil war-like fracture in this nation, from which our country will never heal.'
KIMT spoke to several Mason City residents who thought the tweet was a little overboard. Most thought that while the country is very divided politically, it is no where near civil war. Folks also thought the government needs to stop all the partisan bickering and concentrate on solving problems such as homelessness and the national debt.
Related Content
- Troubles mount for Trump and impeachment
- Impeachment 101
- Sleep Linked to Memory Troubles
- Law Enforcement Has Trouble Hiring
- House kills solo Democrat's bid to impeach Trump
- Volunteers mounting effort to fill Waterloo potholes
- Lake Mills man in more legal trouble
- Tornado siren trouble in Albert Lea
- Cameras mounted on police guns in Minneapolis suburb
- Police officer to mount third party challenge to Ilhan Omar