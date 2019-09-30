Clear
Troubles mount for Trump and impeachment

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listened in to Trump's Ukraine call, Giuliani is subpoenaed and new information about a call to Australia's Prime Minister.

Sep 30, 2019
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

KIMT - The president may be in some more hot water, as House Democrats carry on with impeachment hearings.  

We learned that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had listened in to Trump's conversation with the Ukranian President.  House Democrats have also issued a subpoena for Rudy Giuliani, the President's attorney.  

Adding more fuel to the fire was a tweet the President made on Sunday, where he requoted a Fox News guest, who said impeachment would cause a 'civil war-like fracture in this nation, from which our country will never heal.'

KIMT spoke to several Mason City residents who thought the tweet was a little overboard.  Most thought that while the country is very divided politically, it is no where near civil war.  Folks also thought the government needs to stop all the partisan bickering and concentrate on solving problems such as homelessness and the national debt.

A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
