Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trouble in River City?

Trouble in River City?

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 9:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- “I was shocked a little you know,” said Regan Banks.
Shocked to learn the writer of “The Music Man”, Mason City icon, Meredith Willson, celebrated with parades and thematic events once wore blackface.
“I hear a lot about the good he did in Mason City,” Banks said. “The great Music man Square, the music the young man brought. He helped a lot of black folks out.”
In the 1917 “The Masonian” year book Willson can be seen posing in a picture to promote a school play. Needless to say, Willson was involved in a lot of theatrical productions at Mason City High. Banks maintains blackface and the associated racism were part of the time.
“Back then, yeah, you had a lot more racism,” he said. “But does racism still affect us today in 2019? Yeah, it does.”
We reached out to The Music Man Square. They said they were unaware of the picture but didn’t hesitate to condemn them. They don’t have the picture or anything like it in their museum. Mason City Schools echoed the condemnation. But Banks says he wants more information before Mason City residents turn their back on Meredith Willson.
“There’s always going to be racism in the world; It’s just how you carry yourself and how you preserve it,” Banks explained.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Image

Making prescription drugs more affordable

Image

SAW: OLIVIA CHRISTIANSON

Image

Educating winter drivers

Image

Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Image

New food shopper pilot project

Image

New proposal to protect bald eagles

Community Events