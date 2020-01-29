Tropical birds visit seniors at The Waters on Mayowood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the time of year when we're all feeling the winter blues. A flock of tropical birds is brightening the spirits of one community.

They're colorful creatures crying out for attention. Residents at The Waters on Mayowood gave these feathered friends just that.

Whether it was through song, humor, or just cuddles, these birds gave the seniors something to smile about.

"It brought tears to me because it touched my heart, that I could be that close to a bird," Phyllis Lokker, a resident, said.

The staff at the retirement community try to bring different animals in for the residents to enjoy.