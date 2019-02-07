Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Troopers advise drivers to get off the roads

The Iowa State Patrol said they handled a number of calls for help for jack-knifed semi’s and cars going in the ditch.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 8:08 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 8:17 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- “It’s ugly out there,” said Edward Brown.
Brown got off the roads Thursday while he could and waited for the storm to pass. He said he saw too many wrecks on the snow and ice covered I-35. The Iowa State Patrol said they handled a number of calls for help for jack-knifed semi’s and cars going in the ditch. They advise everyone take Brown’s advice and get off the roads.
“If I have to go to slow then I don’t make much money and it starts eating in to my hours,” he said. “I have to pull over and save the hours for later in the week.”
Troopers said they will likely not be shutting down the interstate unless the storm gets really bad. They say it does take a lot of manpower and resources to accomplish.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -25°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -20°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -23°
Rochester
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -26°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Frigid Temperatures Tonight and Poor Road Conditions

Image

Leaving Driving to the Professionals

Image

Giving Your Best: Volunteer of the month

Image

Loss of retail option

Image

Poor road conditions leave semis stranded

Image

Shining a light on human trafficking

Image

Missing Movie Memorabilia

Image

A look at some very special Olympians

Image

Midday blizzard conditions update

Image

Tracking Blizzard Conditions Today

Community Events