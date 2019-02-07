Troopers advise drivers to get off the roads

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- “It’s ugly out there,” said Edward Brown.

Brown got off the roads Thursday while he could and waited for the storm to pass. He said he saw too many wrecks on the snow and ice covered I-35. The Iowa State Patrol said they handled a number of calls for help for jack-knifed semi’s and cars going in the ditch. They advise everyone take Brown’s advice and get off the roads.

“If I have to go to slow then I don’t make much money and it starts eating in to my hours,” he said. “I have to pull over and save the hours for later in the week.”

Troopers said they will likely not be shutting down the interstate unless the storm gets really bad. They say it does take a lot of manpower and resources to accomplish.