Troopers want drivers to follow the rules

ROCHESTER, Minn- Troopers have a warning for drivers this holiday weekend.

Due to the pandemic, students are distance learning while their parents are working from home.

So, there have been fewer drivers on the road, which has prompted some drivers to become high-speed drivers.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol wants drivers to know the state patrol has an eye out for speeders.

"We've seen a sharp increase in a four-year average of people driving a 100 miles per hour,” said Sgt. Dinkla.

“Today, we are still at a 108 percent increase in the citations written for a 100 miles per hour or more.”

Segreant. Dinkla says the Iowa state patrol has seen an uptick in fatalities because people are driving too fast.

Thanksgiving weekend is usually a busy time for the troopers. Segreant. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State patrol

this year with classes online and bars closed in Minnesota; they don't know what to expect this weekend.

“We will have more patrol out monitoring the roadways,” said Sgt. Christianson.

Christianson says they are currently seeing an increase in drunk drivers.

"We are seeing an increase in DWI arrest and also the levels of people impaired are extremely high,” said Sgt. Christianson. “So right now, we have extra DWI enforcement until the end of the year."

Both Segreant. Dinkla and Segreant. Christianson urges drivers to be patient, slow down, and buckle up.