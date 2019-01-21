Clear
Triton girl's basketball building a winner on the court

It's a season 20 years in the making. The Cobras are looking to build a winning culture.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

DODGE CENTER, Minnesota -- Sometimes all it takes is the right culture to turn around a program. The Triton Cobras girl's basketball team has not had much success in the last two decades but things are looking up in the 2018-19 season.

The Cobras are off to their best start in nearly 20 years and that has sparked an interest in the community. After finishing last season with a 5-20 record, the team is off to an 10-8 start this year. 

"It's awesome, I think the kids have noticed." Head Coach Melissa Young said. "You know when you see the little girls sitting in the front row with basketballs then after the games and at halftime they're coming out and shooting. They see that it's not so much about the points and stats, it's what you leave behind." 

Young is in her second year with the program but the team is seeing results on the court, winning three of their last four games. Although things were difficult in the past, it looks like the team has found a winning culture and are turning it around for future Cobras. 

"We don't want to lose anymore and we don't want Triton to be a losing school or people think they can beat us," junior forward Kendra Petersohn said." 

