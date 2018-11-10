Clear

Triton Public Schools' referendum fails

"I think the district rolls up its sleeves, does the best it can, keep it away from kids and programs but no doubt this time it's going to have an impact, we're just gonna try to do it the best we can," says Superintendent Joyce.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 7:32 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Triton School District voters were asked to vote on a 3-part referendum in the Tuesday election. The community was almost 50/50 in their votes, but ultimately none of the referendum passed.

Superintendent Brett Joyce explains that the schools are going to feel the impact of the lack of funds. "They're gonna be tough choices. Probably gonna be some teachers we won't be able to retain, which will push our class size higher, and those aren't fun decisions for the board."

"The mood on Wednesday with the students was very disappointed," adds high school language arts teacher Anne Schreiber.

The budget is already set for the 2018-2019 school year, but the school board will begin looking at the budget for the 2019-2020 year to see where cuts will need to be made.

The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
