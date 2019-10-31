Triton Public Schools trying again to pass operating levy to avoid additional cuts.

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Triton Public Schools is asking the district to vote on an operating levy. If approved, it will increase Triton's revenue by $750 per student.

Triton has made several attempts over the last few years to pass a referendum. Last year, the failed referendum caused Triton to make roughly $500,000 in cuts across the board. Staffing took the biggest hit. Over the last 5 years, Triton has reduced 8 teachers, 4 paraprofessionals, 3 custodians, a bus driver, and a principal. If the 2019 operating levy fails, Superintendent Craig Schlichting expects Triton's budget will take another $500,000 hit. Some of Triton's class sizes are already feeling the impact.

If the referendum passes, Schilchting says it's not out of question to evaluate if Triton can add back some of the cuts made in past years, but the operating levy would mainly prevent Triton from having to make any additional cuts.

"It gets more and more difficult every year because the cuts really do impact the students," says Superintendent Craig Schlichting.

According to Minnesota Department of Education data, Triton School District has some of the lowest property taxes related to school funding in the area. The operating levy impacts taxes on one home and one acre, not all land owned.

If the referendum doesn't pass, staffing and bus routes are expected to be impacted. School consolidation is a possibility.

"The biggest message that i would want the voters is to get out and vote... I know that people in our community support us. We just need them to vote," says Schlicthing.

To learn more about the operating levy, click here.