Clear

Triton Public Schools trying again to pass operating levy to avoid additional cuts.

"It gets more and more difficult every year because the cuts really do impact the students," says Superintendent Craig Schlichting.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Triton Public Schools is asking the district to vote on an operating levy. If approved, it will increase Triton's revenue by $750 per student.

Triton has made several attempts over the last few years to pass a referendum. Last year, the failed referendum caused Triton to make roughly $500,000 in cuts across the board. Staffing took the biggest hit. Over the last 5 years, Triton has reduced 8 teachers, 4 paraprofessionals, 3 custodians, a bus driver, and a principal. If the 2019 operating levy fails, Superintendent Craig Schlichting expects Triton's budget will take another $500,000 hit. Some of Triton's class sizes are already feeling the impact.

If the referendum passes, Schilchting says it's not out of question to evaluate if Triton can add back some of the cuts made in past years, but the operating levy would mainly prevent Triton from having to make any additional cuts.

"It gets more and more difficult every year because the cuts really do impact the students," says Superintendent Craig Schlichting.

According to Minnesota Department of Education data, Triton School District has some of the lowest property taxes related to school funding in the area. The operating levy impacts taxes on one home and one acre, not all land owned.

If the referendum doesn't pass, staffing and bus routes are expected to be impacted. School consolidation is a possibility.

"The biggest message that i would want the voters is to get out and vote... I know that people in our community support us. We just need them to vote," says Schlicthing.

To learn more about the operating levy, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31

Image

Triton School Referendum

Image

Mayo Reverse Trick or Treat

Image

Cultural Sensitivity with Costumes

Image

Gov. Reynolds tours Osage Community Schools

Image

New Washer & Dryer for School

Image

Feehan Tour

Image

Fashion for a Cure

Image

Bullying in Schools

Image

MN ACT Scores

Community Events