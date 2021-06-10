Trio sentenced for Austin burglary and assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – Three people convicted in a violent Mower County burglary have now been sentenced.

Aldin Kazic, Amela Kazic, and Kaele Jean Sample all pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary. Sample also entered a guilty plea to fifth-degree assault.

All three were arrested in September 2020 for stealing things from a home in the 600 block of 7th Avenue in Austin. Police say nearly $200 in tools were taken and someone in the home was punched in the face.

Aldin Kazic, 30 of Austin, has been given one year of supervised probation and must pay a $500 fine.

Amela Kazic, 31 of Austin, received one year of supervised probation and a $500 fine as well.

Sample, 25 of Hinckley, was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and $200 in fines.