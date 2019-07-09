Clear

Trio of brothers from Newman Catholic have a brotherhood like no other

Competitive spirits continue to keep the brothers close.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY – You’ve probably heard the name Bryce Ball commonly associated with Newman Catholic baseball. However, one last name that goes far too unnoticed is Fitzgerald. The three brothers have dedicated numerous hours to the athletic programs at the school while dad cuts the grass, and mom helps raise money for the team to travel on.

Their mother, Shelley, says the competitive nature among these boys started at a young age.

“It was a lot of whiffle ball in the backyard with Josh, the youngest, being pretty much tormented by Jack and Ben but it made him a very strong competitor because they expected so much out of him, said Shelley Fitzgerald.

Like any group of siblings, fights over sports were a common occurrence in the Fitzgerald household, but that is why current Newman Catholic senior Josh Fitzgerald hold so much respect for his two older brothers.

“I can remember ever since I was little watching Jack when he first started playing Newman varsity baseball,” said Josh. “It was so fun to watch him succeed and go on to college. Me and Ben were lucky enough to play a few years together and we won two championships together which was really special and Jack was coaching. Not a lot of people can say that and I just really looked up to them, took after them, and followed their role.”

However, the competitive spirit among the boys won’t go away any time soon.

“I’ve always wanted to win more than my brothers and give them crap all the time that I have more championships than them, so I definitely want to win more than them. It’s fun to compete like that and watching them when they’re role models and I got to follow after them. I’m really lucky to have them in my life.”

Their mom, Shelly, gets nostalgic when she remembers all of their years watching sports together.

“It’s been very nostalgic and it kind of chokes me up a little bit, but I’m proud of all of them. They just feed off each other, they support each other, and as a parent that’s very rewarding.”

Josh has committed to play baseball at Kirkwood Community College where his older brother Jack is an assistant coach.

