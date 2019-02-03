Clear
Winter dance party in Pine Island

Tomorrow marks the 60th anniversary of the plane crash of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 4:50 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

PINE ISLAND, Minn.- Tomorrow marks the 60th anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP Richardson also known as the Big Bopper.
They were leaving from a concert at Clear Lake's surf ballroom heading to Moorhead Minnesota.
Today, fans of the three musicians are paying their respects by visiting the site where it took place in 1959.

Tributes are happening in Minnesota as well.
Today this evening, The Olde Pine Theater seats filled with eager music fans.
Joe Covert and his bandmates will sing some of the greatest hits from Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper.
Covert and the crew are setting up to pay homage to music legends.

“This night is special because it is the 60th anniversary. I suspect this will be the biggest anniversary ever,” he said.

Although this makes 60 years since the crash, covert says the music lives on forever.

“It is the 60th anniversary and I suspect this will be the biggest anniversary. The 50th anniversary was huge but a lot of people still remember these songs and they turn out in droves,” he said.

The tribute continues, Joe and his band members will play in Saint Michaels Minnesota on February 15th at the La-Musique theater.

