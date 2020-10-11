Clear

Tribute to Local Veterans in Austin

Families and veterans from across the state came together in Austin to honor the local veterans who fought for our freedom.

Posted: Oct 11, 2020 11:37 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

The celebration kicked off with a parade of fifty-four motor bicycles led by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association in conjunction with the American Legion Riders Post 91.
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association motto is "vets helping vets" - aiming to be of service to veterans needing assistance.
Individuals who served in the U.S. Military were honored by a flag ceremony with the color guard, followed by a twenty one-gun salute and taps to honor the fallen.
The organization thanked veterans for their service by handing out gift bags with handmade blankets.
This tribute for veterans was full of emotions for everyone in attendance.
Gold Star Ride Foundation Executive Director says, “You're never stuck in the same emotion for very long. We can hear something funny and burst into laughter... the very next moment somebody will tell us a story that reminds us how sad and important the job is that veterans do."
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association honored thirty-four veterans at Cedars Senior Living Community to show them they are never forgotten.

