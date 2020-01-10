Trials set over children almost hit by traffic in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people are now set to stand trial for an incident where two children where nearly hit by a vehicle.
Beatriz Garica, 26 of Rochester, is charged with gross misdemeanor child endangerment. Bobby Cuellar, 28 of Rochester, is accused of misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
They were charged at the end of September 2019 after a stroller with a two-year-old and an infant was pushed into a pole and into the street on S. Broadway Avenue in downtown Rochester. Witnesses say the children were almost hit by traffic and that Beatriz and Cuellar, who were walking with the stroller, appeared to be under the influence of something.
Garcia’s trial is scheduled to start on May 18 and Cuellar’s trial should begin on March 9.
