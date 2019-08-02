Clear
Trials set in 80 mph chase through Rochester

Jimmy Douangmychit Jimmy Douangmychit

Authorities say drugs were found in the vehicle.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trials are set for two people arrested after a high speed chase in Rochester.

Jimmy Douangmychit, 29 of Rochester, and Rath An, 41 of Rochester, were arrested at gunpoint on May 3 after a pursuit through the southeast part of the city that reached nearly 80 miles per hour. Authorities say it started when Douangmychit sped away from an attempted traffic stop and ended when he crashed into a ditch near RCTC.


Rath An

Investigators say methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Douangmychit is pleading not guilty to two counts of 5th degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and DWI. His trial is due to start on January 13, 202.

An is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree drug sales and 3rd degree drug possession with a trial scheduled to begin on November 4.

