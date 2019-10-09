Trials set for two arrested in two Rochester drug busts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trials are set for two people arrested twice in two separate drug busts.

Kyle Kirk Peterson, 34 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to two counts of 1st degree sale of cocaine, two counts of 1st degree possession of cocaine, two counts of selling drugs in a park zone, 3rd degree sale of heroin, 5th degree sale of Xanax, child endangerment, and possession of a firearm as a drug user.



Jennifer Nou Jennifer Nou

Jennifer Nou, 29 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs, 2nd degree possession of drugs, aiding and abetting 1st degree sale and possession of cocaine, 2nd degree sale of drugs in a park zone, aiding and abetting 2nd degree sale of drugs in a park zone, aiding and abetting 3rd degree sale of heroin, aiding and abetting 5th degree sale of Xanax, and possession of a firearm as a drug user.

Peterson and Nou were first arrested on September 26, 2017, after Rochester police searched a home and said they found large amounts of cocaine and marijuana, some heroin, a number of pills, and a loaded handgun.

The two were arrested next on December 20, 2017, after Rochester police searched a storage unit and said they found cocaine, marijuana, over 200 pills, around a gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shot gun.

Peterson and Nou are scheduled to stand trial on January 21, 2020.