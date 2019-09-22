MASON CITY, Iowa – Two charged in connection to a burglary in rural Cerro Gordo County are pleading not guilty.
Chad Arlin Wolfe, 44 of Mason City, and Nicole Lynn Cooper, 43 of Mason City, were arrested after the August 20 break-in and theft in the 19000 block of 290th Street. Authorities say items worth over $1,500 were stolen from the home. Investigators say Cooper met the victim at a bar while Wolfe committed the burglary.
Wolfe is set to stand trial starting October 29 for 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree theft, 4th degree criminal mischief, and possession of methamphetamine. Cooper’s trial for conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony is scheduled to begin on October 22.
Related Content
- Trials set for rural Cerro Gordo County burglary
- Animal sanctuary planned in rural Cerro Gordo County
- Semi driver attacked in rural Cerro Gordo County speaks out
- Rural fire Tuesday morning in Cerro Gordo County
- Man facing felony burglary charge for incident in rural Cerro Gordo county
- Court docs: Two arrested in Cerro Gordo County burglary scheme
- Check forgery trial scheduled in Cerro Gordo County
- November's ballot is set in Cerro Gordo County
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
Scroll for more content...