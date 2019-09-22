Clear

Trials set for rural Cerro Gordo County burglary

Chad Wolfe (left) and Nicole Cooper (right)

Investigators say man and woman cooperated in the crime.

Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two charged in connection to a burglary in rural Cerro Gordo County are pleading not guilty.

Chad Arlin Wolfe, 44 of Mason City, and Nicole Lynn Cooper, 43 of Mason City, were arrested after the August 20 break-in and theft in the 19000 block of 290th Street. Authorities say items worth over $1,500 were stolen from the home. Investigators say Cooper met the victim at a bar while Wolfe committed the burglary.

Wolfe is set to stand trial starting October 29 for 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree theft, 4th degree criminal mischief, and possession of methamphetamine. Cooper’s trial for conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony is scheduled to begin on October 22.

