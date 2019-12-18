Trials set for Mason City drive-by shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men accused of a 2018 drive-by shooting are pleading not guilty.

Robert Lewis Bucker Jr., 28 of Mason City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and Jacob Wilson, 27 of Gold Hill, Oregon, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with dangerous weapon.



Mason City police say Wilson was driving a car in the 200 block of S. Ohio Avenue on June 21, 2018, when Buckner, a passenger, fired at another occupied vehicle.

Wilson was extradited back to Iowa on November 16 and Buckner was arrested on November 22. Their trial is set to begin on January 28, 2020.