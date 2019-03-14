Clear
Trials and bridges being closed throughout Rochester

Closures could last for a while as snow and ice melts.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 10 trails and bridges are being closed around Rochester due to ice jams and flooding.

Effective immediately, the city is closing:

- Bear Creek Trail Various

- 6th St. SE Bridge

- 4th St. SE Bridge - Both Sides

- 3rd Ave SE Bridge - Near Government Center - Both Sides

- Mayo Civic Center Pedestrian Bridge

- 7th St. NE Bridge

- Cascade Creek Trail at Civic Center Drive

- West River Parkway (37th St. to West River Parkway)

- Essex Trail

- Mayowood Trail Under Highway 52 to Mayowood Road

The Parks and Recreation Department will be monitoring these trails and bridges and will reopen them when it becomes safe to do so.

These and other potential closures could last for extended periods of time as snow and ice continues to melt and flood conditions persist.

