Trial set over van that crashed into a Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of crashing a van into a Mason City house is pleading not guilty.

Jason Wayne Robison, 48 of Mason City, is charged with eluding a law enforcement vehicle. Law enforcement says it tried to pull Robison over just after 1 am on July 29, but he sped off.

Authorities say after a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, Robison lost control and crashed his van into a home in the 1500 block of N. Federal Avenue. Investigators say both the van and the home’s foundation were severely damaged.

Robison’s trial is scheduled to begin on October 5.